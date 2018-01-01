Cargo Express

Cargo Express is a fast-playing train game where two to four players take over the roles of train entrepreneurs, accepting orders and making contracts to transport goods along a shared rail line.



Sparks will fly from beneath the wheels of your locomotive as you try to out-plan, out-think, and out-strategize your opponents, as you move the right cargo, to the right place, at the right time....

With rules included in both English and German, and Yes! We´re EU and US friendly.

Cargo Express is mechanically simple, however, planning the best moves is complex. Moreover, each player has to cope with always changing conditions.

Game design by the very talented author, Krzysztof Matusik, and graphic design work created by the always amazing Harald Lieske.

Game Components:

  • 1 Mounted game board
  • 76 Playing cards (36 Planning, 18 Contract, 16 Locomotive, 5 Character, 1 Start player)
  • 4 Wooden locomotives
  • 45 Wooden cubes in 5 colors
  • 1 Cloth bag
  • 15 Cardboard playing tiles
  • 4 Players aids (1 per player)
  • 2 Rules booklets (1 English and 1 German)
  • 1 Box and lid set

Check back for Errata, Rules updates and Downloads!
