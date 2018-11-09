Compass Games Expo 2018 • November 9-12, 2018 • Radisson Hotel Cromwell, CT

Compass Games invites you to celebrate the hobby with fellow gaming enthusiasts at our inagural annual gaming event, Compass Games Expo 2018!

Compass Games Expo 2018 will be held at the Radisson Hotel Cromwell (Cromwell, CT) over Veterans Day Weekend (Nov. 9-12, 2018). We have secured a special group rate for all attendees which includes complimentary breakfast. You will be taking part in an action-packed venue with gaming held under one roof which includes:

Monster Games and Open-Gaming

Designer-hosted Playtest Sessions

Tournament Play

Seminars

Group Breakfast

Door Prizes

Compass Games Exhibitor Hours for on-site sales (special attendee discounts!)

Full Expo registration fee is only $45 (or $20 for single-day attendance).

Early Registration Special! if you register for the full event ($45) by January 31, 2018, you will receive your Compass Game Expo shirt for FREE. Expo shirts can also be purchased separately on-site for $15.

We will provide an attendee roster and game sign-up page to help you track what attendees are interested in playing, to help you coordinate on game play activities. We will also provide an update on special gaming events scheduled.

Note: games by any publisher are of course welcome, this is not an exclusive Compass Games only gaming venue...we are just grateful to host and help celebrate the hobby with you!

ONLINE REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT

Step 1: Please complete the Compass Games Expo 2018 Registration Form

Step 2: For full Expo payment, please select Compass Games Expo Registration at our online store. Daily attendees pay at the door.

If you pay for the Expo, please remember that this does not get you officially registered.

Completing the Registration Form (step 1 above) is required.

ONLINE BOOKING FOR RADISSON HOTEL CROMWELL

Please click this booking link (be sure to select the correct check-in/check-out dates) to secure the group rate which includes a free complimentary breakfast.

http://www.radisson.com/reservation/itineraryEntrance.do?hotelCode=USACRCT&promotionalCode=COMGAM

Or you can call the Radisson (800) 333-3333 and book your hotel stay by using Group Code: COMGAM or Compass Games.

Occupancy Room Rate Single $119 Double $136

Single room rate includes 1 breakfast coupon per night ($18.09 value).

Double room rate includes 2 breakfast coupons per night ($36.18 value).

We know you have a choice when booking hotels. We thank you in advance for booking your stay with the Radisson which helps us meet our overnight room commitment for the event venue. We've selected this hotel for its fine ambiance and positive online reviews, and sweetened the pot by including free breakfast for all those who stay overnight at the Radisson. Note: booking through online third-party travel sites may not include free breakfast in their price.

TRAVEL TO RADISSON HOTEL CROMWELL

For air travel, the closest airport is Bradley International Airport (IDL). While the hotel does not offer free shuttle service, the drive to the hotel is about 28 miles (30 minutes) and all freeway on I-91. We will be arranging for our own personal shuttle service for those who would like to request assistance (at a reduced fair compared to Uber).

Directions to Hotel from Bradley International Airport | Get Google Directions to Hotel

Questions? If you need any assistance regarding Compass Games Expo 2018, please email us at john@compassgames.com.

We encourage you to visit our CSW Compass Games Expo forum topic so you can chat with other participants who plan to attend.

