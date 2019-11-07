Compass Games Expo 2019 • November 8-11, 2019 • Red Lion Hotel, Cromwell, CT

Compass Games invites you to celebrate the hobby with fellow gaming enthusiasts at our annual gaming event, Compass Games Expo 2019!

Compass Games Expo 2019 features an expanded venue and will be held at the Red Lion Hotel Cromwell over Veterans Day Weekend (Nov. 8-11, 2019). We have secured a special group rate for all attendees which includes complimentary breakfast. You will be taking part in an action-packed venue with gaming held under one roof which includes:

Expanded Venue with double the gaming space!

Monster Games and Open-Gaming

Designer-hosted Playtest Sessions

Game Demonstrations

Tournament Play

Euro Gaming

Flea Market Tables

Buffet Breakfast (for hotel guests)

Compass Games Exhibitor Hours for on-site sales (special attendee discounts!)

Full Expo registration fee is only $45 (or $20 for single-day attendance). You can register now but please don't forget to submit payment onw or by using our Pre-Order Now and Pay Later option.

We will provide an attendee roster and game sign-up page to help you track what attendees are interested in playing, to help you coordinate on game play activities. We will also provide an update on special gaming events scheduled.

Note: games by any publisher are of course welcome, this is not an exclusive Compass Games only gaming venue...we are just grateful to host and help celebrate the hobby with you!

ONLINE REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT



Step 1: Submit your official online registration for Compass Games Expo 2019. [Register Online Here]

Step 2: Complete your Expo payment, please select Compass Games Expo Registration at our online store. Daily attendees pay at the door. You can also send check payment (made payable to 'Compass Games') to:

Compass Games

PO Box 271

Cromwell, CT 06416 USA

Be sure to mention 'Compass Games Expo registration' when you mail in your payment.

Note: You can change your gaming choices at any time, so don't worry if you are not sure what you want to play yet. We do recommend signing up for one or more games so others have an idea of what you would like to play. By doing so, you will help encourage others to perhaps sign-up for your game selection as well.

EXPO HOURS

Doors open early for initial set-up, Thursday, Nov. 7 @ 7pm

Doors close Monday, Nov. 11 @ 5pm

Gaming runs around-the-clock!

ONLINE BOOKING FOR RED LION HOTEL CROMWELL (formerly Radisson Inn)

You can register online at the group rate here: http://www.redlion.com/cromwell, just be sure to confirm arrival and departure date, and number of guests in room]

Or you can call the Red Lion (860) 635-2000 and book your hotel stay by using Group Code: COMP1107

Note: the group rate below will expire on October 15. Please contact hotel for updated room rates.

Occupancy Room Rate Single $121 Double $138

Single room rate includes 1 buffet breakfast coupon per night ($18.09 value).

Double room rate includes 2 buffet breakfast coupons per night ($36.18 value).

We know you have a choice when booking hotels. We thank you in advance for booking your stay with the Red Lion which helps us meet our overnight room commitment for the event venue. We've selected this hotel for its fine ambiance and sweetened the pot by including free buffet breakfast for all those who stay overnight at the Red Lion. Note: booking through online third-party travel sites may not include free breakfast in their price.





TRAVEL TO RED LION HOTEL CROMWELL



For air travel, the closest airport is Bradley International Airport (BDL). While the hotel does not offer free shuttle service, the drive to the hotel is about 28 miles (30 minutes) and all freeway on I-91. Uber and Lyft is available.

For train/metro travel, the closest station is the Hartford Union Station. The drive to the hotel is about 14 miles (18 minutes) and all freeway on I-91.

Directions to Hotel from Bradley International Airport | Directions to Hotel from Hartford Union Station | Get Google Directions to Hotel

Questions? If you need any assistance regarding Compass Games Expo 2019, please email us at john@compassgames.com.

We encourage you to visit our CSW Compass Games Expo forum topic so you can chat with other participants who plan to attend.





SPECIAL EVENTS

We are just organizing our special events now and will provide a list below shortly. Last year we held more than 10 special events.

PROPOSE A SPECIAL EVENT

We look forward to adding more special events including designer-hosted game sessions, playtest sessions, tournament play, and short seminars.

To propose your special event(s) that will be listed above, please complete our Expo Special Events Proposal form.





ATTENDEE ROSTER (73 Attendees as of Sep 29, 2019)

Be sure to register so we can add you to our list of attendees!

If you would like to see our registrations from last year (2018), please click here.

GAME SIGN-UP SHEET (as of Sep 27, 2019)

Be sure to register so we can add your gaming selections to the list! Special events are listed below with the game title in boldface type along with a blue background color. Other first game choices that have sufficient participants have been marked with a light blue background and box. For those with similar interest, we have also highlighted these games with a light green box (you may want to get together and play the game highlighted). All light blue shaded games listed will have reserved table space, but don't worry, there will be ample open gaming tables for whatever you are looking to play. The reserved space assignments are for organization purposes only and will not restrict your play opportunities.

You can change your game selection at any time, and if you see someone with similar interests, we recommend you contact them by e-mail for pre-event coordination (see Attendee email addresses in Attendee Roster above).

If you experience problems viewing this sign-up sheet, please click here instead.





