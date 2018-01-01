IN 218 BC the great Carthaginian general Hannibal crossed the Alps with the avowed intention of bringing Rome to her knees. Gathering allies in Northern Italy, he out maneuvered, ambushed, and out fought the Roman armies sent to defeat him. Moving south, he inflicted upon Rome her greatest defeat at Cannae in 216 BC. Roman resolve wavered but never crumbled as she witnessed her armies defeated with apparent ease.

