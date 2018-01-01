Paper Wars Subscriptions
-
Subscription: Issues 97 to 100 - Without Game - International Shipping
Purchase Paper Wars Issues 97 - 100 Magazine only (game not included) international shipping
Paper Wars is our official game support magazine. The centerpiece of each issue is the insert game (when purchasing magazine with game) and accompanying historical article, along with articles focusing on after action reports, new scenarios, works-in-progress, and design theory.Learn More$79.00
-
Subscription: Issues 97 to 100 - Without Game - Canada Shipping
Purchase Paper Wars Issues 97 - 100 Magazine only (game not included) shipping to Canada
Paper Wars is our official game support magazine. The centerpiece of each issue is the insert game (when purchasing magazine with game) and accompanying historical article, along with articles focusing on after action reports, new scenarios, works-in-progress, and design theory.Learn More$69.00
-
Subscription: Issues 97 to 100 - Without Game - US Domestic Shipping
Purchase Paper Wars Issues 97 - 100 Magazine only (game not included)
Paper Wars is our official game support magazine. The centerpiece of each issue is the insert game (when purchasing magazine with game) and accompanying historical article, along with articles focusing on after action reports, new scenarios, works-in-progress, and design theory.Learn More$49.00
-
Subscription: Issues 97 to 100 - With Game - International Shipping
Purchase Paper Wars Issues 97 - 100 (International shipping)
Four issue subscripton of Paper Wars magazine including the insert game. The centerpiece of each Paper Wars issue is the insert game and accompanying historical article, along with articles focusing on after action reports, new scenarios, works-in-progress, and design theory. Errata fix or bonus counters for other Compass Games may also be included (varies by issue).
issue #97: Battle for Galicia, 1914 by Michael ReschLearn More
issue #98: First Blood in the Crimea: The Battle of the Alma, 20 September 1854 by Ty Bomba
issue #99: Assault on Tobruk, Rommel Triumphant, 20 June, 1942 by Stephen Newberg
issue #100: Bloody Retributions: The Battle of Inkerman, 5 November 1854 by Ty Bomba$155.00
-
Subscription: Issues 97 to 100 - With Game - Canada Shipping
Purchase Paper Wars Issues 97 - 100 (shipping to Canada)
Four issue subscripton of Paper Wars magazine including the insert game. The centerpiece of each Paper Wars issue is the insert game and accompanying historical article, along with articles focusing on after action reports, new scenarios, works-in-progress, and design theory. Errata fix or bonus counters for other Compass Games may also be included (varies by issue).
issue #97: Battle for Galicia, 1914 by Michael ReschLearn More
issue #98: First Blood in the Crimea: The Battle of the Alma, 20 September 1854 by Ty Bomba
issue #99: Assault on Tobruk, Rommel Triumphant, 20 June, 1942 by Stephen Newberg
issue #100: Bloody Retributions: The Battle of Inkerman, 5 November 1854 by Ty Bomba$130.00
-
Subscription: Issues 97 to 100 - With Game - US Domestic Shipping
Purchase Paper Wars Issues 97 - 100
Four issue subscripton of Paper Wars magazine including the insert game. The centerpiece of each Paper Wars issue is the insert game and accompanying historical article, along with articles focusing on after action reports, new scenarios, works-in-progress, and design theory. Errata fix or bonus counters for other Compass Games may also be included (varies by issue).
issue #97: Battle for Galicia, 1914 by Michael ReschLearn More
issue #98: First Blood in the Crimea: The Battle of the Alma, 20 September 1854 by Ty Bomba
issue #99: Assault on Tobruk, Rommel Triumphant, 20 June, 1942 by Stephen Newberg
issue #100: Bloody Retributions: The Battle of Inkerman, 5 November 1854 by Ty Bomba$105.00
-
Subscription: Issues 94 to 96 - With Game - International Shipping
Purchase Paper Wars Issues 94 - 96
Each issue includes a complete game. Game reviews of games both new and old and compass games related articles. In addition each issue includes a full magazine produced in color incorporating the same high production qualities you’ve come to expect from Compass.
Artwork and images will be updated as each issue nears release.Learn More$140.00
-
Subscription: Issues 94 to 96 - With Game - Canada Shipping
Purchase Paper Wars Issues 94 - 96
Each issue includes a complete game. Game reviews of games both new and old and compass games related articles. In addition each issue includes a full magazine produced in color incorporating the same high production qualities you’ve come to expect from Compass.
Artwork and images will be updated as each issue nears release.Learn More$120.00