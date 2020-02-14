Issue 94: Magazine & Game (Fall of Siam)

The relationship between the two ancient Asian superpowers of Burma (currently Myanmar) and Siam (currently Thailand) was long, bloody and well documented. Burma and Siam clashed constantly, involving at least 17 separate conflicts that in turn resulted in at least six sieges of the Siam’s capital, Ayutthaya, over a 300 year period. Twelve of these conflicts ended in Burmese victory. The 1767 siege of Ayutthaya ended in the great capital’s total destruction.

