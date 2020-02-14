Issue 94: Magazine & Game (Fall of Siam)

Issue 94: Magazine & Game (Fall of Siam)
  • Issue 94 table of contents
  • game map
  • Countersheet 1 of 2 (front)
  • Countersheet 2 of 2 (front)

Issue 94: Magazine & Game (Fall of Siam)

$46.95

$41.95

The relationship between the two ancient Asian superpowers of Burma (currently Myanmar) and Siam (currently Thailand) was long, bloody and well documented. Burma and Siam clashed constantly, involving at least 17 separate conflicts that in turn resulted in at least six sieges of the Siam’s capital, Ayutthaya, over a 300 year period. Twelve of these conflicts ended in Burmese victory. The 1767 siege of Ayutthaya ended in the great capital’s total destruction.

First and foremost, Paper Wars is a wargame review magazine. Each issue includes approximately 6 or more detailed game reviews on both new and old wargames. We don’t discriminate against the older games here…


Anticipated Release Date: 14 Feb 2020

Fall of Siam 1765-1767 by John Poniske

The relationship between the two ancient Asian superpowers of Burma (currently Myanmar) and Siam (currently Thailand) was long, bloody and well documented. Burma and Siam clashed constantly, involving at least 17 separate conflicts that in turn resulted in at least six sieges of the Siam’s capital, Ayutthaya, over a 300 year period. Twelve of these conflicts ended in Burmese victory. The 1767 siege of Ayutthaya ended in the great capital’s total destruction. The Fall of Siam attempts to give players the opportunity to face each other with historically similar armies under similar circumstances. The Fall of Siam is a two-player, hex and counter game lasting approximately two hours. It involves elephants, Chinese intervention and siege rules. The idea sprang from a visit to the ruined city in 2017

Anticipated Release Date: 14 Feb 2020

Write Your Own Review

Only registered users can write reviews. Please, log in or register

Check back for Errata, Rules updates and Downloads!
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.