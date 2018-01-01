Issue 96: Magazine & Game (Rally 'Round the Flag)

In September, Braxton Bragg's Army of Mississippi out-maneuvered Don Carlos Buell's Army of the Ohio and invaded Kentucky. Outside Perryville, the two armies blundered into each other. A short but brutal battle followed that left neither side satisfied. The Union failed to utilize their numerical advantage, while Bragg withdrew from Kentucky.



First and foremost, Paper Wars is a wargame review magazine. Each issue includes approximately 6 or more detailed game reviews on both new and old wargames. We don’t discriminate against the older games here…

Anticipated Release Date: January 2021