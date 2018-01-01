Pre-Orders
Napoleon's Eagles 2: The Hundred Days
Napoleon’s Eagles 2: The Hundred Days, is the second game by designer Christopher Moeller in a series aiming to cover all of the great battles of the Napoleonic era. Following Napoleon’s Eagles: Storm in the East, The Hundred Days covers the Emperor Napoleon’s Belgian campaign in 1815: four battles that culminated in one of the most famous conflicts in history: Waterloo.Learn More
$55.00
$39.00
Brothers at War: 1862
Brothers at War: 1862 is a quick-playing, tactical wargame exploring civil war brigade command. This is a quadrigame or set of four games, each featuring a full-size, 22x34" game map and covering battles from 1862: Antietam, South Mountain, Mill Springs, and Bloody Valverde.Learn More
$99.00
$74.00
Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea
Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea is a solitaire simulation of the largest carrier battle in history, fought during the invasion of Saipan (June, 1944). As the U.S. commander, you maneuver your task forces and conduct air searches in a tension-packed contest to find the Japanese carriers before they locate and attack yours. The game is based on Carrier (Victory Games, 1990) but is a new, standalone game featuring nine scenarios. Game design by Jon Southard.Learn More
$69.00
$54.00
Silent War and IJN, Deluxe 2nd Edition
Silent War and IJN, Deluxe 2nd Edition is an enhanced second edition of the original, award winning, game first published in 2005. This new edition includes the expansion, IJN that brings a greater depth of detail by providing all the major warships of the Imperial Japanese Navy. This new edition features a mounted game board, consolidated rule book with all changes and improvements incorporated, a number of revised tables, additional scenarios not in the original game, and all the additional playing pieces that were added in the Steel Wolves game. This new edition of Silent War/IJN is the definitive game on the United States Submarine Campaign against Imperial Japan.Learn More
$75.00
$56.00
Operation Crusader, Designer Signature Edition
Operation Crusader, The Winter Battles for Tobruk, 1941, Designer Signature Edition. The classic monster game returns with a newly-streamlined game system throughout (no more pre-plotting movement!). This new edition emphasizes playability while capturing the flavor of the original game. The game adds smaller scenarios (6 total), each covering a shorter and smaller part of the historic battle, and a full campaign game which allows players to experience the full sweep of Operation Crusader. Two shorter versions of the entire campaign (the most exciting parts) are also included for those wanting less game play time. Game design by Frank Chadwick.Learn More
$109.00
$82.00
Eastern Front Operational Battles Quad
Eastern Front Operational Battles Quad features four standalone games on the Eastern Front in WWII at an operational level. "Pincers" and "Operation Fredericus" (1942), and "Orel Salient" and "Operation Rumiantsev" (1943). All four games share a common set of rules and blend historical detail with high playability. Game design by John Theissen.Learn More
$69.00
$52.00
Manassas, Designer Signature Edition
Manassas, Designer Signature Edition marks the return of the original tactical level Civil War simulation for two or more players covering the First Battle of Manassas, July 21st, 1861. Minor game enhancements keep this classic game true to its original design with organizational loss displays added. Game design by Richard H. Britton.Learn More
$75.00
$59.00
Operation Storm-333: Soviet coup in Kabul, 1979
Operation Storm-333 introduces Volume 1 of the all-new Great Raids series and is a solitaire game depicting the 1979 Soviet coup in Kabul that initiated the Afghan-Soviet War. Players control Soviet forces, planning and then executing the operation. Game tension is high as you carry out your tactical missions using numerous point-to-point maps of the historical installations, including the Tajbeg Palace. Game design by Christopher Davis.Learn More
$69.00
$52.00