Bar-Lev: The 1973 Arab-Israeli War, Deluxe Edition, represents an updated game treatment of the GDW release originally published in 1977, faithfully remastered and updated with this all-new, deluxe edition. Either of the two fronts (the Golan Heights and the Suez Canal) may be gamed separately, or both can be linked to simulate the course of the entire war.

This deluxe edition of the classic Frank Chadwick game goes beyond a mere reprint of the original game; it now features an updated order of battle and revised, expanded rules that fully integrate the air and air defense systems into the rest of the game, featuring a re-engineered sequence of play to provide a much more immersive experience for players. Operational planning is up to the players – you decide who to mobilize and where the hammer blow is to fall. A great solo, 2-, 3- or 4-player game! Some of the enhancements made in this edition include:

• Redesigned 9/16” counters featuring BONUS option for tank battalions (two sets of counters; one with NATO symbols and one with representative AFV side view)

• Game map information is updated based on research and includes all-new map artwork

• Supporting charts convey more information at a glance for ease of play

• Updated the Order of Battle based on new information and analysis

• Resolution converted from a d6 to d10 for all game purposes

• Fully-integrated air and air defense systems; re-engineered sequence of play

• Updated rules treatment backed by many illustrations, an index, and clarifications and examples of play to reduce potential questions

Product Information:

Complexity: 6 out of 10

Solitaire Suitability: 7 out of 10 (no hidden units)

Time Scale: 1 day per turn

Map Scale: 3-6 km per hex

Unit Scale: battalion and company

Players: one to four, best with two

Playing Time: 5-10 hours for one-map scenario, 12+ hours for full two-map game

Components:

Two map sheets (22 x 34" each)

Eight countersheets (9/16" size)

Rules booklet

Four player aid cards

Four air tasking displays

One ten-sided die

Box and Lid

Game Credits:

Deluxe Edition Designer: Chris Fawcett

GDW Edition Designer: Frank Chadwick

Conflict Games Edition Designer: John Hill

Project Director: John Kranz

Anticipated Release Date: Q2 2019