Commands & Colors: Tricorne Expansion – The American Revolution War Expansion Kit 1 – The French & More!

Here’s what’s in the box:



You must own a copy of Commands & Colors: Tricorne base game to use this Expansion Kit.



By design, Commands & Colors Tricorne - The American Revolution is not overly complex. The game is based on the highly successful Commands & Colors game system, where the Command cards drive movement while creating a “fog of war” and the battle dice resolve combat quickly and efficiently. Commands & Colors Tricorne - The American Revolution, however, introduces many new game concepts, which will add historical depth and provide even the most veteran Commands & Colors player many new play experiences and challenges.



The scale of the game fluctuates, which allows players to effectively portray some of the larger American Revolution battles, as well as smaller size skirmish actions. In some scenarios, an infantry unit may represent an entire brigade, while in others a unit may only represent a few companies of soldiers. Still the linear tactics of the period, that you will need to execute to gain victory, conform remarkably well to the advantages and limitations inherent to the various American Revolution Armies of the day, and the battlefield terrain features on which they fought. To further emphasize the differences in battlefield doctrine between the British and Continental forces, each army has its own unique deck of Combat cards.



Players, that are familiar with other Commands & Colors games, will soon note that unit combat losses in a Tricorne game are typically not as great as other games covered in the Commands & Colors series. This is a direct result of the linear tactic fighting style of the armies that fought during the American Revolution. Unit morale is the main thematic focus in a Tricorne battle as it was historically. Knowing that an entire unit, that has only taken minimal losses when forced to retreat, may actually break and rout from the battlefield, will definitely keep players on the edge of their command chairs during an entire battle.



You can order the base game here: Command and Colors Tricorne product page



Product Information:

Complexity: 4 out of 10

Solitaire suitability: Best enjoyed by two players

Time Scale: The scale differs by scenario

Map Scale: The scale differs by scenario

Unit Scale: The scale differs by scenario

Players: 2

Playing Time: 60-90 minutes



Components:

3 Terrain and Accessories punchboards containing:

45 Double-sided Terrain Tiles

18 Double-sided Victory Banner counters

2 Block and Dice Label sheets

2 Identical Double-sided Unit Summary Cards

2 Identical Double-sided Terrain Effects Cards

Rule and Scenario Booklet

100+ Wooden Blocks of various sizes: Introducing the French in white, blue Continental. red British, dark blue German

8 Battle dice – new larger, molded dice

Box and Lid





