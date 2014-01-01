Issue 86: Magazine & Game (Nomads No More)

Nomads No More – Central Asian Conflicts in the Wake of the Russian Civil War, by John Gorkowski
The Nomads No More (NNM) game system includes two different games: Ungern-Sternberg’s Mongolia and Enver Pasha’s Bokhara. Both games use the same core rules but separate maps and pieces to cover concurrent conflicts that erupted on the eastern perimeter of Soviet Russia soon after the Russian Civil War – the early 1920’s. Ungern-Sternberg’s Mongolia simulates the invasion of Mongolia by fleeing Whites, their clash with the Chinese and subsequent pursuit by Reds. Enver Pasha’s Bokhara covers the Basmachi Revolt against Soviet rule around Bokhara - present day Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Complexity: Medium
Solitaire: High
Time scale: 1 Month/turn
Map scale: 50 miles/hex
Unit scale: Regiments
2 Maps and 1 Countersheet