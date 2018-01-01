Issue 87: Magazine & Game (Belmont: Grants Baptism Of Fire)

Belmont – Grant Moves South, November 7, 1861, by John Poniske

Ulysses Grant – who is he? Prior to the battle of Belmont at Belmont on November 7, 1861, this was a valid question. General Grant’s Belmont offensive was his first action in the war, providing him and his green mid-western troops much-needed experience. Having overrun a rebel camp, he claimed victory. But later, Confederate general Polk would claim victory for forcing Grant and his troops to quit the battlefield and chasing them aboard their transports.