NATO: The Next War in Europe, Designer Signature Edition, marks the return of a true wargaming classic by Bruce Maxwell first published in 1983, faithfully remastered and updated with this all-new, supersized edition. Hailed by many as a highly-playable two-player operational level simulation that covers a potential NATO/Warsaw Pact conflict in Central Europe during the 1980's.

This edition of NATO: The Next War in Europe features a super-sized map and counters and is another Classic Reborn! by Compass.

NATO is a division level simulation of a Warsaw Pact invasion of West Germany in 1986. The game pits the two great alliances of the continent – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Warsaw Pact – in an all-out struggle for mastery of Western Europe. The game map depicts the area from Denmark to the Swiss Alps, and from France to Poland.

The game can be played for either two or four weeks following the opening airstrikes of the campaign, and four different scenarios are included to reflect various degrees of surprise and preparedness on each side. Note that the launching point for all scenarios has been shifted forward from 1983 to 1986, when the balance of forces was somewhat less unequal. Special rules cover the more salient features of modern warfare, such as airborne, airmobile, and amphibious forces, tactical and operational airpower, and chemical and nuclear warfare.

This Designer Signature edition of the classic Bruce Maxwell game goes beyond a mere culmination of the errata and player notes accumulated since its publication; the entire game has been upgraded with a comprehensive update made to the order of battle, additional units (especially for the Warsaw Pact), new scenario, new player aid cards, and includes super-sized components; a larger game map and 5/8" counters. Some of the enhancements introduced in this edition include:

• Super-sized components feature 5/8” counters and two game maps with larger hexes

• Game map information is updated and includes all-new map artwork

• Supporting charts convey more information at a glance for ease of play

• Enhanced ergonomics are built into the set up and reinforcement charts

• Updated the Order of Battle based on new information and analysis, especially for Warsaw Pact forces

• Historical situation has been rolled forward from 1983 to 1986, when balance of forces was somewhat less unequal

• New rules treatment backed by many illustrations, an index, and clarifications and examples of play to reduce potential questions

• Addition of coastal hex terrain type to avoid previous confusion with the game map

• Addition of minor cities to the map located in forest terrain that were not included on original map

• New historical notes based on comprehensive research and new source materials available

• New, fourth scenario, "The War of Nerves"

Product Information:

Complexity: 7 out of 10

Solitaire Suitability: 7 out of 10 (no hidden units)

Time Scale: 12 hours per turn

Map Scale: 10 miles per hex

Unit Scale: regiments, brigades, and divisions, abstract air and naval

Players: one to two, best with two

Playing Time: 3-8 hours depending upon scenario

Components:

Two map sheets

Three countersheets (5/8" size)

Rules booklet with extensive Historical Notes

Four player aid cards

One ten-sided die

Box and Lid

Game Credits:

Designer: Bruce Maxwell

Project Director: John Kranz

Anticipated Release Date: Q2 2019