Ostkrieg: Germany versus Russia, 1941-45 is a compact, strategic-level game covering the struggle on the Eastern Front during World War II by game designer, Mitchell Ledford. This game utilizes a unique and fast-paced, card-driven combat/build system first introduced in Pacific Tide. revolving around ground and air operations. While extremely competitive as a two-player game, Ostkrieg can be enjoyed again and again in solitaire play format with its unique, “personality” driven bot system.

Despite the strategic level of the game, there are operational and even tactical nuances including Axis Minor Restrictions, as players must decide when and how to commit their ground and air forces. The card-based combat/build system is a different take on the "normal" event/operations points driven systems. Separate card decks are provided for the Axis and Russian player. Each year, the players receive that year's cards for free…but must use build points to repurchase older cards. This will cause the player a few agonizing moments, as he typically cannot afford to re-buy every card he needs (or thinks he needs). Players must also decide which aspect of cards to use – many have multiple but exclusive uses (such as, "Do A or do B") and these uses sometimes give very different results based on operational or strategic needs at the time. To help ensure a tense and dynamic game, the system forces players to make many choices and decisions throughout play.

As a bonus for solo players, Ostkrieg features a solitaire assistant – commonly known as a "bot" – which gives guidance to the player for either side during solitaire play. The assistant acts differently based on the "personality" it's been given...aggressive, defensive, or balanced. All game cards have a rating which the assistants will prioritize differently for play.

Product Information:

Complexity: 3 out of 10

Solitaire Suitability: 8 out of 10 (solitaire bot system)

Time Scale: Single Year Turns with alternating, multiple cards plays per player

Map Scale: Area map

Unit Scale: army-level infantry, armor, air groups, and partisans

Players: one to two, best with two

Playing Time: two to four hours



Components:

One map (17" x 22" map size)

One Countersheet of 9/16” unit-counters

53 Game Cards

Rules booklet

2 Player Aid cards

16 Six-sided Dice

Box and Lid

Game Credits:

Designer: Mitchell Ledford

Artist: Ilya Kudriashov

Package Design: Ilya Kudriashov and Brien Miller

Project Director: John Kranz

Anticipated Release Date: Q2 2019