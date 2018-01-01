Tank Leader: Eastern Front, Designer Signature Edition

Tank Leader: Eastern Front, Designer Signature Editionis a tactical level, two-player game covering armored warfare in the Second World War where formations are activated by playing command cards. This edition is dedicated to the memory of the original game series designer, John Hill, and includes numerous system updates as introduced in later entries of the game series. We have assembled a top-notch group of contributors, including veterans of the game series along with the original designers of Western Front Tank Leader and Desert Steel to deliver numerous enhancements to the game series.

This edition of Tank Leader: Eastern Front is another Classic Reborn! by Compass.

Tank Leader: Eastern Front simulates a variety of tactical situations facing a battalion commander of armored forces on the Eastern Front. It is not restricted to any single battle, area of Russia, or time period, but presents the players with a host of differing situations. Command, control, and communications (C3) is the pivotal factor in the game and is simulated through the use of formation cards which rate units' C3 abilities. The card play portion of the game is critical, for it determines tactical initiative -- who will move first, and how quickly a formation responds to changing situations. Numerous basic and advanced game scenarios are provided.

The game system is reach in detail to recreate tactical armored warfare, and features formation activations and operations, movement and fire operations, morale, tactical doctrine, non-vehicle units, anti-infantry fire, indirect fire, transport, entrenching, overruns, close assault, forward observers, area of operations, German and Soviet tactical doctrine, artillery, random reinforcements, and much more.

This Designer Signature edition represents a culmination of the forward strides made with subsequent games published in the series; Western Front Tank Leader and Desert Steel. Both designers of those subsequent game releases, Leonard Quam and Peter Corless, are collaborating on this new edition of the game along with other veterans of the game series to incorporate advances and refinements to the game system. Expect to see this and future games in the series to be published in the future!

Product Information:

Complexity: 4/6 out of 10 (basic/advanced game)

Solitaire Suitability: 3 out of 10

Time Scale: 60 minutes per scenario

Map Scale: 150 meters per hex

Unit Scale: platoons – 20-30 men, 2-5 tanks, trucks, halftracks, and 3-5 tubes of artillery

Players: two

Playing Time: 3-8 hours depending upon scenario

Components:

Two maps (22 x 34" each)

Two countersheets (5/8" size)

72 Formation Cards (45 Soviet, 27 German)

Rules booklet

Scenario booklet

Four player aid cards

Three six-sided dice

Box and Lid

Game Credits:

Game Designer: John Hill

Signature Edition Contributors: Peter Corless and Leonard Quam

Project Director: John Kranz

Anticipated Release Date: Q3 2019