“The sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up to prepare the way for the kings from the East...

“Then they gathered the kings together to the place that in Hebrew is called Armageddon.”

(Revelation 16: 12, 16)

The Bible contains prophecies about the final days describing how the armies of the World will fight the final battle and that without divine intervention, no life shall be saved (Matthew 24: 22). Some Biblical scholars have described how closely these prophecies correlate to our modern times and put forward their interpretations of this climactic battle.

THE BATTLE OF ARMAGEDDON is a 2 to 6 player game dealing with this final battle. The game brings together the forces of the World into the ultimate battle for control of the Earth:

Israel: the children of the Holy Land, promised peace by the Antichrist and betrayed by the World (1 Thessalonians 5:3)

Arabs: the King of the South, including Cush (Arab Africa), Put (Black Africa), and Persia (Iran) (Daniel 11:40, Ezekiel 38:5)

Magog: from the extreme northern parts, along with Gomer and Togarmah led by Gog, chief prince of Meshech and Tubal (Ezekiel 38:1-6)

Revived Roman Empire: a European empire of 10 nations, led by the Antichrist, shall gather the armies of the World to battle (Revelation 16: 13-15)

United States: who dwell safely in the isles (Ezekiel 39: 6).

Kings of the East: an army 200 million strong (Revelation 9: 16)

In THE BATTLE OF ARMAGEDDON, players assume the roles of the leaders of these nations. Biblical names have been used to capture some of the mystery of the setting.

Six Battle Games allow 2 or 3 players to play an hour-long game. The first four cover a phase of this epic struggle: the Arab Israeli War, Magog Attacks, West Invades, and Kings of the East. The last two – End of Days and Death Match – represent truncated Campaign Games (and last longer).

A Campaign Game is provided that links all phases into a single, apocalyptic conflict, which can be played by 2 to 6 players in 2 to 4 hours.

Product information:

Complexity: 4 out of 10

Solitaire Suitability: 3 out of 10

Time Scale: abstract (weekly)

Map Scale: 90 km per hex

Unit Scale: abstract (divisions/corps)

Players: 2-6

Playing Time: 1-4 hours

Components:

one MOUNTED game map

216 playing pieces

149 playing cards

rules booklet

one legend sheet

three battle game profile sheets

one campaign game profile sheet

four battle dice (1 blue, 3 white)

Game box

