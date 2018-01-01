The War: Europe – Expansion Kit

Following up on its 2012 release of The War: Europe 1939 – 1945 (“TW”), Compass Games is pleased to announce the next installment of the TW franchise, The War 1939 – 1945 Expansion Kit. The Kit will offer:

Twelve new scenarios, including alternative history scenarios such as A Road Not Taken (what if Hitler had not declared war on the U.S.); Operation Tannenbaum (the never-executed invasion of Switzerland in 1940); Lord Halifax’s Treaty (where Britain makes a deal with Germany in 1940 after losing the BEF at Dunkirk); and historical scenarios such as Kursk and Stalingrad.

A 38-page optional rule book, which introduces such new concepts as Hidden Buildups (which allow Bulge-style strategic surprise); variable French and Soviet Surprise rules (for 1940 and 1941, respectively); new Diplomatic targets and strategies; solitaire Diplomatic rules; a much more robust Spain; expanded SS recruiting, Hiwis, Brandenburgers and 49 (!) new variants.

Two new counter sheets, enabling players to operationalize the new scenarios, optional rules and Variants.

For TW gamers, and all those interested in becoming TW gamers, the TW Expansion Kit will offer a whole new set of exciting and challenging “what if’s”.

Note: This expansion kit requires a copy of The War: Europe.

Product Information (for the main game – The War: Europe)

Complexity: High (about 8 out of 10)

Playing Time: 50 hours for full campaign (1.5 hours and up for scenarios)

Solitaire Suitability: Good

Designer: Ernie Copley

Developer: Paul Shackleton

Artist: Mark Mahaffey

Components:

2 full sheets of 5/8” counters

3 sop cards

1 sequence of play booklet – there is an SOP for each of the 12 new scenarios

1 optional rules booklet

1 scenario booklet

1 full color box and lid – the big 3” deep box