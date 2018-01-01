Most people have never heard of the Battle of Tinian. Overshadowed by the Battle of Saipan to the north and the Invasion of Guam to the south, Tinian seems like a small side show that had no real impact on the war. Some people may hear the name and remember that the B-29s, the ones that dropped the atomic bombs on Japan, flew from there but for the rest it has become a minor part of military history - a forgotten battle.



And yet Admiral Raymond A. Spruance, said of the invasion of Tinian:

"In my opinion, the Tinian operation was probably the most brilliantly conceived and executed amphibious operation in World War II."



Tinian: The Forgotten Battle will be Volume 3 in the Marianas Campaign and is a perfect introduction to Adam Starkweather's Company Scale System (CSS). Played on a single map it will include 3 scenarios and 3 campaign games.



‘Jig-Day’ A short, single day scenario covering the initial American Landings



‘Lasso’ A 2 day scenario covering the Americans securing of the north end of the

island down as far as Mount Lasso.



‘Final Round-up’ A 3 day Scenario covering the last 3 days of the battle and the final

subjugation of the island.



Historical Campaign The full 9 days from the American Landings in the North until the final Japanese surrender



Hypothetical Campaign. The Americans, originally, feinted at the southern beaches near Tinian Town before landing in the north. This campaign game lets you see what would have happened if it wasn't a feint and the Americans landed exactly where the Japanese were expecting them to.



Free-set up Campaign your chance to defend or assault a Pacific island – total control over defences or landing schedules



Includes rules for:

Caves, Beach Landings, Naval Support, Air Support, Sealing Caves, Mines, Japanese Tenacity, Inter-service Rivalry, Banzai Charges, Japanese Naval guns, Flamethrowers, Napalm, Under water demolition Teams,

Aerial Reconnaissance, Tropical Storms, Japanese Knee Mortars AND drunken Japanese Admirals.

There are also rules for additional Japanese troops that could have been on the island if you wish to make it tougher on the Americans.





Components list:



Series and Exclusive Rules Book

Scenario Book

1 x 22x34 inch Map Sheet

5 x 5/8ths Counter Sheets

2 x Division Displays

2 x Terrain Effects Chart/Combat Results Table

1 x Game Turn Record

2 x D10

1 x Box and Lid



Complexity: 6 out of 10

Solitaire Suitability: 8 out of 10

Time Scale: 2 hour turns

Players: 1-2

Playing Time: 2 – 35 hours

Designer: Ross Mortell and Adam Starkweather

Graphic Artist: Antonio Pinar