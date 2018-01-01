WWII Commander: Battle of the Bulge

WWII Commander, Volume One: Battle of the Bulge is the first in a series of fast-playing area-based games on key campaigns of the Second World War. Battle of the Bulge is a two-player game of the German offensive against the Western Allies in December 1944, designed by renowned game designer John H. Butterfield and based on his original boardgame design that was later released in digital format by Shenandoah Studios, an imprint of Slitherine UL Ltd.

The simple elegance and high player-interaction of the WWII Commander games recreates the tension of key battles of the Second World War. The overall game system is easy to learn and makes a great introduction to war games, but mastering its tactics and strategy is a true challenge as the players take turns deciding which units to activate on either attack or defense. As the German player, you must make big gains and be as aggressive as possible while you hold the numerical advantage without over-committing your units, over-extending supply lines or falling prone to fuel shortages. As the Allied player, you must first withstand the initial German surprise attack and coordinate effective holding actions while defending key geographic objectives as you muster your arriving forces for counterattacks.

The package features premium components throughout; from the mounted game board and oversized units, to the activation cubes and wooden control discs, sure to appeal to war gamers and euro gamers alike. The rules are simple, game play is fast and furious and can be completed in a single sitting, and victory may be achieved by either side at different stages of the game.

Product Information:

Complexity: 4 out of 10

Solitaire Suitability: 7 out of 10 (no hidden units)

Time Scale: 1 day, composed of multiple alternating player turns

Map Scale: abstract areas approx. 15 miles across

Unit Scale: Divisions

Players: one to two, best with two

Playing Time: 45 minute intro scenario, 3 hour campaign

Components:

Mounted 25 x 22 inch map

140 over-sized 3/4" counters

Rules booklet

German Order of Battle Appearance Display

Allied Order of Battle Appearance Display

Two player Aid cards

50 Activation cubes

40 wooden German control discs

Seven 10-sided dice

Box and Lid

Game Credits:

Designer: John H. Butterfield

Artist: Joe Youst

Package Design: Ilya Kudriashov and Brien Miller

Rules Layout and Display Cards: Ken Dingley

Project Director: John Kranz

Anticipated Release Date: Q2 2019

Note: all images are draft status and subject to change