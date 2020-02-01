Bismarck: The Last Battle (Pay Later)

Description

Bismarck: The Last Battle is a solitaire game covering the last 5 days of the most feared German battleship in WWII. The game utilizes a card-driven battle system revolving around Bismarck’s operations, and provides the player with naval combat and damage control decisions as Bismarck and Prinz Eugen attempt to breakout into the Atlantic or reach safety in the port of Brest.

While extremely competitive as a solitaire game, Bismarck : The Last Battle is quite addictive for the player, as every repeatable battle is a struggle to survival. The card-based battle system is a different take on the “normal” event/operations points-driven systems. Separate card decks are created for each game turn, in a total of 5 decks, including enemy units (carriers, planes, destroyers etc.) and events in a 100% historical approach.

Units comprise five different types:

Carriers

Battleships

Battlecruisers

Destroyers

Airplane Bombers

Special rules are provided for Repairs, Fire, Damage Effects, Hull Meter, Weather Condition Track, Deck & Flak Gun Attacks, etc.

The main target of the player is to sink enemy warships, shot down enemy bombers and try to survive after the last 5th turn, to win the game.

Good Hunting, Captain…

Product Information:

Complexity: Low

Solitaire Suitability: 10 out of 10 (solitaire system)

Time Scale: Single Day Turn with multiple cards plays per player

Map Scale: Area map

Unit Scale: Carriers, Battleships, Battlecruisers, Destroyers, Airplanes

Players: 1

Playing Time: 1 to 2 hours

Components:

1 Mounted Map 18″ x 18

1 Countersheet (9/16″ size)

31 Game Cards (15 Enemy Ship, 12 Enemy Aircraft, 4 Event)

1 Player Aid Card

1 Bismarck and Prinz Eugen Ship Display Card

1 Rules Booklet

12 x 6-sided dice

Game Credits: