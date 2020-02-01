The Battle of Armageddon
The Battle of Armageddon
The Battle of Armageddon
The Battle of Armageddon

The Battle of Armageddon

$69.00

THE BATTLE OF ARMAGEDDON is a 2 to 6 player game dealing with the final battle as foretold in the Bible prophecies as the armies of the world will fight the final battle and that without divine intervention, no life shall be saved (Matthew 24: 22). The game brings together the forces of the World into the ultimate battle for control of the Earth. Six battle games are included which allow 2-3 players to play an hour-long game.

AVAILABLE

 

Add to Wishlist
Add to Wishlist
SKU: 1140 Categories: , Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Description

“The sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up to prepare the way for the kings from the East…

“Then they gathered the kings together to the place that in Hebrew is called Armageddon.”

(Revelation 16: 12, 16)

The Bible contains prophecies about the final days, describing how the armies of the World will fight the final battle and that without divine intervention, no life shall be saved (Matthew 24:22). Certain Biblical scholars have described how closely these prophecies correlate to our modern times and put forward scenarios for this climactic battle.

THE BATTLE OF ARMAGEDDON is a 2 to 6 player game dealing with this final battle. The game brings together the forces of the World into the ultimate battle for control of the Earth:

Israel: the children of the Holy Land, promised peace by the Antichrist and betrayed by the World (1 Thessalonians 5:3)

Arabs: the King of the South, including Cush (Arab Africa), Put (Black Africa), and Persia (Iran) (Daniel 11:40, Ezekiel 38:5)

Magog: from the extreme northern parts, along with Gomer and Togarmah led by Gog, chief prince of Meshech and Tubal (Ezekiel 38:1-6)

Revived Roman Empire: a European empire of 10 nations, led by the Antichrist, shall gather the armies of the World to battle (Revelation 16: 13-15)

United States: who dwell safely in the isles (Ezekiel 39: 6).

Kings of the East: an army 200 million strong (Revelation 9: 16)

The 19 x 33″ game map represents the battleground, stretching from Egypt to Iran. The 216 5/8″ counters (die-cut and back-printed) represent the armies of Israel, the Arabs, Magog (Russia), the Revived Roman Empire (Europe), USA and the Kings of the East (China). The 149 playing cards capture apocalyptic events (7 seals, 7 trumpets, 7 vials), special powers (e.g. the Anitchrist, Gog of Magog, etc.), nuclear weapons (tactical, theatre, and strategic) and homeland populations. Battle dice are used to resolve all battles.

Players maneuver their armies across the map and resolve battles using the battle dice. Event cards are drawn each turn, giving players special powers or weapons of mass destruction, but they can also bring on apocalyptic events. Ultimately, the player who best manages the chaos and controls Jerusalem at the end of the game wins!

The Battle of Armageddon provides a simple but challenging game system suitable for both seasoned and casual players. Players are forced to adjust their strategy depending on rapidly changing conditions as dictated by the event cards. Combat is bloody, yet managed quickly and decisively through the battle dice. Players must manipulate allies and opponents to achieve the goal of capturing the Holy Land

Product information:

  • Complexity: 5 out of 10
  • Solitaire Suitability: average
  • Time Scale: 1 Turn = 1 Week
  • Map Scale: 100 km per hex
  • Unit Scale: armies of varied size
  • Players: 2 to 6 players
  • Playing Time: 2 to 4 hours

Components:

  • one MOUNTED 19″ x 33″ game board
  • 216 large counters (5/8″ playing pieces)
  • 149 playing cards
  • Rules booklet
  • 6 scenarios and a Campaign Game
  • four battle dice (1 blue, 3 white)
  • Game box

Game Credits:

  • Designer: Kerry Anderson
  • Artist: Nadir Elfarra

Want to learn more about this game? Check out the videos below!

Rules, errata and downloads

Downloads

Related products