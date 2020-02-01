Description
“The sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up to prepare the way for the kings from the East…
“Then they gathered the kings together to the place that in Hebrew is called Armageddon.”
(Revelation 16: 12, 16)
THE BATTLE OF ARMAGEDDON is a 2 to 6 player game dealing with this final battle. The game brings together the forces of the World into the ultimate battle for control of the Earth:
Israel: the children of the Holy Land, promised peace by the Antichrist and betrayed by the World (1 Thessalonians 5:3)
Arabs: the King of the South, including Cush (Arab Africa), Put (Black Africa), and Persia (Iran) (Daniel 11:40, Ezekiel 38:5)
Magog: from the extreme northern parts, along with Gomer and Togarmah led by Gog, chief prince of Meshech and Tubal (Ezekiel 38:1-6)
Revived Roman Empire: a European empire of 10 nations, led by the Antichrist, shall gather the armies of the World to battle (Revelation 16: 13-15)
United States: who dwell safely in the isles (Ezekiel 39: 6).
Kings of the East: an army 200 million strong (Revelation 9: 16)
The 19 x 33″ game map represents the battleground, stretching from Egypt to Iran. The 216 5/8″ counters (die-cut and back-printed) represent the armies of Israel, the Arabs, Magog (Russia), the Revived Roman Empire (Europe), USA and the Kings of the East (China). The 149 playing cards capture apocalyptic events (7 seals, 7 trumpets, 7 vials), special powers (e.g. the Anitchrist, Gog of Magog, etc.), nuclear weapons (tactical, theatre, and strategic) and homeland populations. Battle dice are used to resolve all battles.
The Battle of Armageddon provides a simple but challenging game system suitable for both seasoned and casual players. Players are forced to adjust their strategy depending on rapidly changing conditions as dictated by the event cards. Combat is bloody, yet managed quickly and decisively through the battle dice. Players must manipulate allies and opponents to achieve the goal of capturing the Holy Land
Product information:
- Complexity: 5 out of 10
- Solitaire Suitability: average
- Time Scale: 1 Turn = 1 Week
- Map Scale: 100 km per hex
- Unit Scale: armies of varied size
- Players: 2 to 6 players
- Playing Time: 2 to 4 hours
Components:
- one MOUNTED 19″ x 33″ game board
- 216 large counters (5/8″ playing pieces)
- 149 playing cards
- Rules booklet
- 6 scenarios and a Campaign Game
- four battle dice (1 blue, 3 white)
- Game box
Game Credits:
- Designer: Kerry Anderson
- Artist: Nadir Elfarra
