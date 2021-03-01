Compass Games Expo Fall 2025 • Nov 6-10, 2025 • Comfort Inn & Suites, Meriden, CT

Compass Games invites you to celebrate the hobby with fellow gaming enthusiasts at Compass Games Expo Fall 2025!

Compass Games Expo Fall 2025 will be held November 6-10, 2025 at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Meriden, CT. We have secured a special group rate for all attendees. All hotel guests will also receive a complimentary breakfast during their stay. You will be taking part in an action-packed venue with gaming held under one roof, which includes:

Monster Games and Open-Gaming

Designer-hosted Playtest Sessions

Game Demonstrations

Euro Games

Tournament Play

Designer Seminars and Panel discussion

Buffet Breakfast (FREE to overnight hotel guests only)

Compass Games Store with great discounts (store hours 9 am – 5 pm Thurs-Sun unless otherwise noted)

Free Guest Parking

The full Expo registration fee is only $50 (or $25 for single-day attendance). Note that tax has been added to the price when ordering.

Note: Games by any publisher are welcome; this is not an exclusive Compass Games-only gaming venue…we are just grateful to host and help celebrate the hobby with you!

By attending Compass Games Expo, you waive and release Compass Games LLC of any liability associated with the venue. Compass Games LLC is not responsible for any personal injury or lost, damaged, or stolen goods at this event. This is a publisher-hosted event; no flea market items are allowed on or near the hotel premises.

ONLINE REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT

Step 1: For full Expo payment, place your order here. Daily attendees pay at the door. You can also send check payment (made payable to ‘Compass Games’) to:

Compass Games

PO Box 271

Cromwell, CT 06416 USA

Remember to mention ‘Compass Games Expo Fall 2025 registration’ when you mail in your payment.

Step 2: Once we receive your Expo registration payment, we will send you the Event Registration link so we can add you to the roster and you can enter your initial gaming selections.

Step 3: Complete and submit your registration form. Once you have done so, we will add you to our Attendee Roster and include your game sign-up selections.

EXPO HOURS

Doors open Thursday, November 6 (doors may open as early as 2 pm on set-up day, Wednesday, November 5)

Doors close Monday, November 10 @ 5 pm

Gaming runs around the clock. Game past midnight and into the wee morning hours if you dare!

Alcohol is not allowed in the convention area | Please note there are no flea market tables or reselling products on-site or in the Hotel parking lot

Special Events

Our Special Event line-up is still in early stages, but here’s a sneak peek at some of the latest additions!

Game Demos: Designer-Hosted Play Sessions: Light at the End of the Tunnel (Vietnam Solitaire by Ernie Copley) Maori (Kevin McPartland) Island Infernos (Ernie Copley) Insurgent Tide (Gregory M. Smith) How to Play Sessions: Luftschiff Raider (Gregory M. Smith) Desert Blitzkrieg (Michael Vitale) Iberian Tide (Gregory M. Smith) Learn To Play Air & Armor (Bruce Maxwell) Viking Dawn (Gregory M. Smith) Playtest Sessions: Lightning Strikes (David LeLacheur)

Five-man demo running for the entire Expo! Timelag 2.0 (Michael Vitale) Seminars: Hannibal’s Tide (Michael Vitale) Game Design Collaboration

with Gregory M. Smith Tournaments:



Bitter Woods (hosted by Randy Heller)





Registered attendees will receive an email to access attendee email addresses to facilitate private/secure communications for gameplay coordination purposes. Attendee email addresses will NOT be publicly disclosed here to avoid spammers.

HOTEL BOOKING FOR COMFORT INN & SUITES, MERIDEN

Hotel rooms are still available!

The official event site for Compass Expo 2025 is the Comfort Inn & Suites, 900 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Please note that the public site may show no rooms available; but that’s because we have a reserved room block for our event. Be sure to call Jose at the number listed below to confirm your reservation.

For those who have already booked their stay at the Comfort Inn & Suites, below is more information about our official event site.

Rates for standard single/double rooms are only $99.99. No triple/quad rooms are available. The discounted group rate includes a Free buffet breakfast for overnight hotel guests.

Please call Comfort Inn & Suites at (203) 440-9600 to book your hotel stay between 7:00-3:00 EST, Wednesday-Sunday and ask for the Compass special rate with breakfast included.

Our recommendation: If you cannot reach anyone on the phone, please email the hotel at: [email protected].

Occupancy Rates

Standard Room (single/double beds) for $99.99

King Bed Suite for $109.49



The Comfort Inn & Suites Conference Center hotel is conveniently located at the “Crossroads of Connecticut,” offering easy access to Interstate 91 and Interstate 691. This Meriden, CT hotel is minutes from Hartford, New Haven, Bristol, and Waterbury. Guests of this upscale, moderately priced Meriden, CT hotel will enjoy state-of-the-art amenities and features like 39 and 42-inch flat-panel LED televisions.

Air Travel: We recommend Bradley International Airport (BDL) as your destination, 34 miles from the Comfort Inn & Suites Conference Center hotel. A shared ride is the most cost-effective way to reach your final destination. [Google Map directions from airport to hotel]

Train Travel: Meriden is served by CT Rail and Amtrak by the NYC and New Haven routes and by the Springfield, MA and Hartford, CT routes. The train station is much closer than Bradley Field, only about two miles from where the expo will be held.

Grabbing a Bite: As a bonus, you will enjoy the local attractions nearby, which include other dining establishments in close walking distance from the hotel. Dunkin Donuts and Wayback are directly across the street, and Wendy’s, Burger King, McDonald’s, Boston Market, and Taco Bell are all close to the hotel, with access to sidewalks. KFC and Subway are further up the street. So there is lots of variety to choose from. Our lunch recommendation is Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe; an excellent deli adjacent to the hotel.

Questions? If you need help regarding Compass Games Expo Fall 2025, please email us at [email protected].



We encourage you to visit our CSW Compass Games Expo forum topic so you can chat with other participants who plan to attend.

Adult Beverages: No alcohol is permitted on site in the public access/meeting areas during the event.