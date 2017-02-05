Product Pipeline Snapshot
|UPCOMING TITLES
|RELEASE DATE
|RECENT RELEASES
|Lion of Judah
|December 15, 2017
|Paper Wars, Issue 87
|Red Star/White Eagle, Designer Signature Edition
|December 2017
|Brezhnev’s War: NATO Vs. The Warsaw Pact In Germany, 1980
|The War: Europe – Expansion Kit
|January 2018
|The African Campaign, Designer Signature Edition
|Battle Hymn Vol. 1: Gettysburg and Pea Ridge
|January 2018
|South China Sea
|Raiders Of The Deep: U-Boats of The Great War, 1914-18
|February 2018
|Guam – Return To Glory (CSS)
|Triumph Of The Will
11/30/2017: Paper Wars, Issue 87: Belmont: Grants Baptism of Fire - Shipping Now!
Belmont: Grants Baptism of Fire by John Poniske
Paper Wars is a wargame review magazine. Each issue includes six or more detailed game reviews on both new and old wargames. Belmont: Grants Baptism of Fire is a two-player game simulation of the American Civil War battle that occurred on November 7, 1861 at Belmont, Missouri. One player controls the forces of the United States (Union) and the other player controls the forces of the Confederate States (Confederate).
Paper Wars #87 Magazine with Game - Product page
11/20/2017: Brezhnev's War: NATO vs. the Warsaw Pact in Germany, 1980 - Shipping Now!
Brezhnev's War by Ty Bomba
Brezhnev's War: NATO vs. the Warsaw Pact in Germany, 1980 enables two players to game the first month of a hypothesized communist invasion of Western Europe sometime between the fall of Saigon and the start of the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan. It was during that period the conventional "correlation of forces" between the two hostile alliances most favored the communists.
10/19/2017: The African Campaign, Designer Signature Edition - Shipping Now!
The African Campaign by John Edwards
The African Campaign, Designer Signature Edition, marks the return of a true wargaming classic by John Edwards, faithfully remastered and updated with this all-new, supersized edition. Celebrated by many as “Afrika Korps done right,” this two-player game allows players to explore the key elements of the Desert War, beginning in December 1940 with Wavell’s first offensive, Operation Compass, against the Italian forces of Marshal Graziani, and culminating in December 1942 when the Americans landed in Rommel’s rear, thus sealing the ultimate fate of the Afrika Korps. The African Campaign is yet another Classic Reborn! by Compass.
The African Campaign - Product page
10/18/2017: Raiders of the Deep - Preorder Today!
Raiders of the Deep by Ian B. Cooper and Gregory M. Smith
Raiders of the Deep: U-boats of the Great War, 1914-18 is a solitaire, tactical level game placing you in command of a German U-boat during WWI (known at the time as The Great War). Your mission is to destroy as much Allied shipping as possible, while advancing your crew quality, increasing your Commander rank, and attempting to survive until the Armistice and the end of the war. Raiders of the Deep is based on the popular Hunters game system by Gregory M. Smith and marks the first dedicated boardgame treatment covering WWI U-Boat warfare.
Raiders of the Deep - Product page
10/5/2017: South China Sea - Shipping Now!
South China Sea by John Gorkowski
South China Sea provides an integrated political-military simulation of near future contention and conflict around the South China Sea. Players take on the roles of China, the United States, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. They simulate current political tensions through card play and structured negotiation keyed to real world events in an effort to "move the needle" to their side. Unfortunately, the cards with the greatest chance of moving that needle, such as Chinese Coast Guard and U.S. Freedom of Navigation Exercise, are also most likely to trigger armed conflict.
9/25/2017: Guam – Return To Glory (CSS) - Shipping Now!
Guam – Return To Glory (CSS) by Ross Mortell and Adam Starkweather
Guam – Return To Glory (CSS) is the second game based on the Company Scale System (CSS) by Adam Starkweather and features 4 maps. The game covers the full fight for Guam in 1944 with 6 scenarios and the campaign game. On the 8th December 1941 American soil was invaded for the first time in the war, the small American and Guananian garrison was overrun and 2 days later the Govenor surrendered the Island to the Japanese. On 21st July 1944 the Americans would return to retake the island and drive the Japanese invaders off; a day that is still celebrated as 'Liberation Day'.
Guam – Return To Glory (CSS) - Product page
9/6/2017: Prelude to Rebellion: Mobilization & Unrest in Lower Canada - Live on Kickstarter!
Prelude to the Rebellion now live on Kickstarter
Prelude to Rebellion: Mobilization & Unrest in Lower Canada. Can war be avoided? Can the people of yet another British colony find a peaceful solution to their quest for true democracy, or will the Empire prevail? Find out in this gripping new card-driven game that depicts the mobilization & uprisings of Lower Canada in 1834-1837 using key historical events of the 1830's to drive a rich and colorful play narrative.
Prelude to Rebellion - Kickstarter page
9/6/2017: Triumph of the Will: Nazi Germany vs. Imperial Japan, 1948 - Shipping Now!
Triumph of the Will by Ty Bomba
Triumph of the Will: Nazi Germany vs. Imperial Japan, 1948 enables two players to game the entirety of alternative history’s worst nightmare: a triumphant Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, having won World War II and conquered the planet in 1945, square off against each other – for total domination – three years later. The game’s two area-movement mapsheets join along the equator to show the whole world, including the Arctic and Antarctic. This is designer Ty Bomba’s second take on this topic – the first having been the now famous and infamous classic Tomorrow the World, published in 1989. This is a much more accessible, fast-playing and exciting treatment of that nightmare scenario.
Triumph of the Will - Product page
8/16/2017: Commands & Colors Tricorne: The American Revolution - Shipping Now!
Commands & Colors Tricorne: The American Revolution by Richard Borg
Based on the highly successful Commands & Colors game system, where the Command cards drive movement while creating a “fog of war” and the battle dice resolve combat quickly and efficiently. Commands & Colors Tricorne: The American Revolution, breaks new ground by introducing many new game concepts, which will add historical depth and provide even the most veteran Commands & Colors player many new play experiences and challenges. The 12 battles, showcased in the scenario section of this booklet, feature a stylized battlefield map that emphasize the important terrain features and highlight the historical deployment of forces in scale with the game system.
Commands & Colors Tricorne: The American Revolution - Product page
8/9/2017: Red Star/White Eagle - Now on Preorder!
Red Star/White Eagle: The Russo-Polish War, 1920, Designer Signature Edition by David Williams
Red Star/White Eagle: The Russo-Polish War, 1920, Designer Signature Edition, marks the return of a true wargaming classic by David Williams, faithfully remastered and updated with this all-new, supersized edition. Celebrated by many as one of the finest and often sought-after game titles ever produced by Game Designers’ Workshop (GDW, 1979) on a fascinating, almost forgotten conflict that would largely determine the course of European history for the next twenty years or more.
Red Star/White Eagle is yet another Classic Reborn! by Compass.
8/3/2017: Paper Wars, Issue 86 - Shipping Now!
Featuring the insert game, Nomads No More – Central Asian Conflicts in the Wake of the Russian Civil War, by John Gorkowski
The Nomads No More (NNM) game system includes two different games: Ungern-Sternberg’s Mongolia and Enver Pasha’s Bokhara. Both games use the same core rules but separate maps and pieces to cover concurrent conflicts that erupted on the eastern perimeter of Soviet Russia soon after the Russian Civil War – the early 1920’s.
BONUS: INCLUDES ADDITIONAL SCENARIOS AND COUNTERS FOR END OF EMPIRE
7/5/2017: Revolution Road - Shipping Now!
Revolution Road
Revolution Road contains two separate games encompassing the two Massachusetts flashpoints that ignited the American Revolutionary War in 1775; the running battle between the Colonists and British regulars in the trek to and from Concord and the epic Battle of Bunker Hill that followed. Not only does this title provide two separate engagements but several scenarios for each as well as high solitaire capability. The games provide a simple approach to gaming concepts while providing a goodly dose of historical background – eminently usable as a teaching tool.
6/13/2017: Compass Games Summer Update
GAME STILL AT PREORDER PRICE
Sovereign Of The Seas JUNE 21ST RELEASE STEPHEN NEWBERG DESIGN
SOVEREIGN OF THE SEAS is an uncomplicated war game centered on the naval aspects of the series of wars between England and the various European powers between 1756 and 1805 for dominance of the world’s oceans.
SHIPPING JUNE 21ST
Sovereign Of The Seas - Product page
5/2/2017: Shipping Saipan and Paper Wars 85
Paper Wars 85
Russia Falling – The Coming Civil War, by Ty Bomba
The game enables two players to play the first year of a hypothesized near-future post-Putin civil war in Russia. The map covers the core area of the Russian ethnic heartland, from St. Petersburg in the north to Tula in the south, and from Smolensk in the west to Nizhny Novgorod in the east, at 16 miles per hex.