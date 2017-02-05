

9/6/2017: Triumph of the Will: Nazi Germany vs. Imperial Japan, 1948 - Shipping Now! Triumph of the Will by Ty Bomba Triumph of the Will: Nazi Germany vs. Imperial Japan, 1948 enables two players to game the entirety of alternative history’s worst nightmare: a triumphant Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, having won World War II and conquered the planet in 1945, square off against each other – for total domination – three years later. The game’s two area-movement mapsheets join along the equator to show the whole world, including the Arctic and Antarctic. This is designer Ty Bomba’s second take on this topic – the first having been the now famous and infamous classic Tomorrow the World, published in 1989. This is a much more accessible, fast-playing and exciting treatment of that nightmare scenario. Triumph of the Will - Product page



8/16/2017: Commands & Colors Tricorne: The American Revolution - Shipping Now! Commands & Colors Tricorne: The American Revolution by Richard Borg Based on the highly successful Commands & Colors game system, where the Command cards drive movement while creating a “fog of war” and the battle dice resolve combat quickly and efficiently. Commands & Colors Tricorne: The American Revolution, breaks new ground by introducing many new game concepts, which will add historical depth and provide even the most veteran Commands & Colors player many new play experiences and challenges. The 12 battles, showcased in the scenario section of this booklet, feature a stylized battlefield map that emphasize the important terrain features and highlight the historical deployment of forces in scale with the game system. Commands & Colors Tricorne: The American Revolution - Product page







8/9/2017: Red Star/White Eagle - Now on Preorder! Red Star/White Eagle: The Russo-Polish War, 1920, Designer Signature Edition by David Williams Red Star/White Eagle: The Russo-Polish War, 1920, Designer Signature Edition, marks the return of a true wargaming classic by David Williams, faithfully remastered and updated with this all-new, supersized edition. Celebrated by many as one of the finest and often sought-after game titles ever produced by Game Designers’ Workshop (GDW, 1979) on a fascinating, almost forgotten conflict that would largely determine the course of European history for the next twenty years or more. Red Star/White Eagle is yet another Classic Reborn! by Compass. Red Star/White Eagle - Product page











8/3/2017: Paper Wars, Issue 86 - Shipping Now! Featuring the insert game, Nomads No More – Central Asian Conflicts in the Wake of the Russian Civil War, by John Gorkowski The Nomads No More (NNM) game system includes two different games: Ungern-Sternberg’s Mongolia and Enver Pasha’s Bokhara. Both games use the same core rules but separate maps and pieces to cover concurrent conflicts that erupted on the eastern perimeter of Soviet Russia soon after the Russian Civil War – the early 1920’s. BONUS: INCLUDES ADDITIONAL SCENARIOS AND COUNTERS FOR END OF EMPIRE Paper Wars 86 - With game Paper Wars 86 - Magazine only





7/5/2017: Revolution Road - Shipping Now! Revolution Road Revolution Road contains two separate games encompassing the two Massachusetts flashpoints that ignited the American Revolutionary War in 1775; the running battle between the Colonists and British regulars in the trek to and from Concord and the epic Battle of Bunker Hill that followed. Not only does this title provide two separate engagements but several scenarios for each as well as high solitaire capability. The games provide a simple approach to gaming concepts while providing a goodly dose of historical background – eminently usable as a teaching tool. Read the review at theplayersaid.com Revolution Road - Product page





GAME STILL AT PREORDER PRICE Sovereign Of The Seas JUNE 21ST RELEASE STEPHEN NEWBERG DESIGN SOVEREIGN OF THE SEAS is an uncomplicated war game centered on the naval aspects of the series of wars between England and the various European powers between 1756 and 1805 for dominance of the world's oceans. SHIPPING JUNE 21ST Sovereign Of The Seas - Product page Revolution Road JULY RELEASE JOHN PONISKE DESIGN Revolution Road contains two separate games encompassing the two Massachusetts flashpoints that ignited the American Revolutionary War in 1775; the running battle between the Colonists and British regulars in the trek to and from Concord and the epic Battle of Bunker Hill that followed. Not only does this title provide two separate engagements but several scenarios for each as well as high solitaire capability. The games provide a simple approach to gaming concepts while providing a goodly dose of historical background – eminently usable as a teaching tool. INCLUDES SOLITAIRE SCENARIOS Revolution Road - Product page Revolution Road review at theplayersaid.com Commands & Colors Tricorne The American Revolution Game Design by Richard Borg By design, Commands & Colors Tricorne - The American Revolution is not overly complex. The game is based on the highly successful Commands & Colors game system, where the Command cards drive movement while creating a "fog of war" and the battle dice resolve combat quickly and efficiently. Commands & Colors Tricorne - The American Revolution, however, introduces many new game concepts, which will add historical depth and provide even the most veteran Commands & Colors player many new play experiences and challenges. RELEASE DATE EARLY AUGUST Commands & Colors Product Page Paper Wars Subscriptions 85-88 LAST CHANCE Each issue includes a complete game. Game reviews of games both new and old and compass games related articles. In addition each issue includes a full magazine produced in color incorporating the same high production qualities you've come to expect from Compass. Paper Wars Subscriptions - Listing

