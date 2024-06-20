Description

“There is only one principle of war and that’s this. Hit the other fellow, as quickly as you can, as hard as you can, where it hurts him most, when he ain’t lookin’.”

— Field Marshal Sir William Slim

Burma, 1942-45 is a remake of the original Game Designers Workshop design from 1976. An operational-scale game using brigades and battalions, play moves in stops and starts as supply and the monsoon may limit operations. The rugged terrain and tenuous supply lines result in a game of maneuver and logistics that players must manage to gain victory. The Japanese can infiltrate the Allied lines while the Allied can release long-range patrols in the Japanese rear, creating havoc. Both sides must attack to get anywhere, while the Allied player must build the Burma Road through to China.

Updated graphics (featuring a mounted game map) and all errata are incorporated in this new edition of an old classic.

Product Information:



Complexity: Medium

Playing time: 2 to 6 hours

Solitaire Suitability: MEDIUM

Players: Two

Map Scale: 1 hex = 15 miles

Time Scale: 1 Turn = 1 Month

Unit Scale: Brigades, Butais and Battalions

Original Game Design: Bob Fowler

Game Artist: Bruce Yearian

Project Director: Julian Thomas

Game Components: