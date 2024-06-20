Description
“There is only one principle of war and that’s this. Hit the other fellow, as quickly as you can, as hard as you can, where it hurts him most, when he ain’t lookin’.”
— Field Marshal Sir William Slim
Burma, 1942-45 is a remake of the original Game Designers Workshop design from 1976. An operational-scale game using brigades and battalions, play moves in stops and starts as supply and the monsoon may limit operations. The rugged terrain and tenuous supply lines result in a game of maneuver and logistics that players must manage to gain victory. The Japanese can infiltrate the Allied lines while the Allied can release long-range patrols in the Japanese rear, creating havoc. Both sides must attack to get anywhere, while the Allied player must build the Burma Road through to China.
Updated graphics (featuring a mounted game map) and all errata are incorporated in this new edition of an old classic.
Product Information:
- Complexity: Medium
- Playing time: 2 to 6 hours
- Solitaire Suitability: MEDIUM
- Players: Two
- Map Scale: 1 hex = 15 miles
- Time Scale: 1 Turn = 1 Month
- Unit Scale: Brigades, Butais and Battalions
- Original Game Design: Bob Fowler
- Game Artist: Bruce Yearian
- Project Director: Julian Thomas
Game Components:
- One Mounted game map, 22” x 34”
- One counter sheet (280 pieces)
- Four Player Aid Cards
- Two Order of Battle and Appearance Cards
- Rules Booklet
- One six-sided die
- Box and Lid set