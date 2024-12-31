Joseph Balkoski’s St-Lô

Description
This is Joseph Balkoski’s design from West End Games brought up to date with new rules and MUCH improved artwork. Players have 5 infantry divisions to work with, improved Victory Conditions favoring the Americans (the original game was not as balanced as it should have been) and an updated order-of-battle. Joseph is the retired Historian of the 29th Infantry Division which is the key Allied unit in the game – he literally wrote the book on its history in in Normandy during World War II. The Germans have a Luftwaffe Division as well as regular infantry. See what it is like running 5 Divisions in World War II and that is the real charm to the game. Joseph is the designer of The Korean War: June 1950 – May 1951 from COMPASS GAMES.
This is a HEAVY GAME with the mounted board and one needs to carefully open the game map.
St. Lô marks the return of a true wargaming classic by Joseph Balkoski. St. Lô simulates the key town where the Allies would break out from the Normandy beachhead. First published in 1986.
Product Information:
- Complexity: 6 out of 10
- Solitaire Suitability: 6 out of 10
- Time Scale: 24 hours per turn with a variable number of rounds
- Map Scale: 306 yards per hex
- Unit Scale: Battalions & companies made up of HQs, infantry, assets, artillery and observation posts. Some off board assets.
- Players: one to four, best with two
- Playing Time: 4-6 hours
Components:
- One Mounted map (22″ x 34″)
- One Rules Booklet with Scenarios & Designer’s Notes
- Three Counter Sheets (390 pieces)
- One US Division display sheet
- One US Artillery display sheet
- One German Division display sheet
- One German Artillery display sheet
- Charts & Tables
- One 6-Sided Die
- One Game Box and Lid
Game Credits:
- Designer: Joseph Balkoski
- Project Director: Jack Greene & Gavin Hu
- Artist: War Drum Games
AVAILABLE
This is the War Drum Games reprint formerly sold in the USA by Quarterdeck International
COPYRIGHT QUARTERDECK INTERNATIONAL & WAR DRUM GAMES 2020
LIMITED QUANTIES IN ENGLISH AVAILABLE. ONLY AVAILABLE FROM COMPASS GAMES DIRECT
The Game was not Published by Compass Games. Compass is just selling the game as a third Party.
