Joseph Balkoski’s St-Lô

This is Joseph Balkoski’s design from West End Games brought up to date with new rules and MUCH improved artwork. Players have 5 infantry divisions to work with, improved Victory Conditions favoring the Americans (the original game was not as balanced as it should have been) and an updated order-of-battle. Joseph is the retired Historian of the 29th Infantry Division which is the key Allied unit in the game – he literally wrote the book on its history in in Normandy during World War II. The Germans have a Luftwaffe Division as well as regular infantry. See what it is like running 5 Divisions in World War II and that is the real charm to the game. Joseph is the designer of The Korean War: June 1950 – May 1951 from COMPASS GAMES.

This is a HEAVY GAME with the mounted board and one needs to carefully open the game map.

St. Lô marks the return of a true wargaming classic by Joseph Balkoski. St. Lô simulates the key town where the Allies would break out from the Normandy beachhead. First published in 1986.

Product Information: Complexity: 6 out of 10

Solitaire Suitability: 6 out of 10

Time Scale: 24 hours per turn with a variable number of rounds

Map Scale: 306 yards per hex

Unit Scale: Battalions & companies made up of HQs, infantry, assets, artillery and observation posts. Some off board assets.

Players: one to four, best with two

Playing Time: 4-6 hours

Components: One Mounted map (22″ x 34″)

map (22″ x 34″) One Rules Booklet with Scenarios & Designer’s Notes

Three Counter Sheets (390 pieces)

One US Division display sheet

One US Artillery display sheet

One German Division display sheet

One German Artillery display sheet

Charts & Tables

One 6-Sided Die

One Game Box and Lid

Game Credits:

Designer: Joseph Balkoski

Project Director: Jack Greene & Gavin Hu

Artist: War Drum Games

This is the War Drum Games reprint formerly sold in the USA by Quarterdeck International

COPYRIGHT QUARTERDECK INTERNATIONAL & WAR DRUM GAMES 2020

LIMITED QUANTIES IN ENGLISH AVAILABLE. ONLY AVAILABLE FROM COMPASS GAMES DIRECT

The Game was not Published by Compass Games. Compass is just selling the game as a third Party.

