Joseph Balkoski’s St-Lô

This is Joseph Balkoski's design from West End Games brought up to date with new rules and MUCH improved artwork. St. Lô marks the return of a true wargaming classic by Joseph Balkoski. St. Lô simulates the key town where the Allies would break out from the Normandy beachhead. First published in 1986.

Description

This is Joseph Balkoski’s design from West End Games brought up to date with new rules and MUCH improved artwork. Players have 5 infantry divisions to work with, improved Victory Conditions favoring the Americans (the original game was not as balanced as it should have been) and an updated order-of-battle. Joseph is the retired Historian of the 29th Infantry Division which is the key Allied unit in the game – he literally wrote the book on its history in in Normandy during World War II. The Germans have a Luftwaffe Division as well as regular infantry. See what it is like running 5 Divisions in World War II and that is the real charm to the game. Joseph is the designer of The Korean War: June 1950 – May 1951 from COMPASS GAMES.

This is a HEAVY GAME with the mounted board and one needs to carefully open the game map.

St. Lô marks the return of a true wargaming classic by Joseph Balkoski. St. Lô simulates the key town where the Allies would break out from the Normandy beachhead. First published in 1986.

Product Information:

  • Complexity: 6 out of 10
  • Solitaire Suitability: 6 out of 10
  • Time Scale: 24 hours per turn with a variable number of rounds
  • Map Scale: 306 yards per hex
  • Unit Scale: Battalions & companies made up of HQs, infantry, assets, artillery and observation posts. Some off board assets.
  • Players: one to four, best with two
  • Playing Time: 4-6 hours

Components:

  • One Mounted map (22″ x 34″)
  • One Rules Booklet with Scenarios & Designer’s Notes
  • Three Counter Sheets (390 pieces)
  • One US Division display sheet
  • One US Artillery display sheet
  • One German Division display sheet
  • One German Artillery display sheet
  • Charts & Tables
  • One 6-Sided Die
  • One Game Box and Lid

Game Credits:

  • Designer: Joseph Balkoski
  • Project Director: Jack Greene & Gavin Hu
  • Artist: War Drum Games

AVAILABLE

This is the War Drum Games reprint formerly sold in the USA by Quarterdeck International
The Game was not Published by Compass Games.  Compass is just selling the game as a third Party.

Rules, errata and downloads

Downloads

  • St-Lô Map correction overlay [PDF or JPEG]

