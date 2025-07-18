Road to the Rhine (Pay Later)

Description

The war can perhaps be over by Christmas, if only the momentum can be maintained…

In the cataclysmic battle of the Falaise Pocket, the Allied forces defeated the German army and drove them back across France in disorder. In the south of France, American and French troops of the 6th Army Group have stormed ashore and driven the remnants of the German 19th Army north toward the border.

Road to the Rhine covers the Allied pursuit of the German Army following the Normandy breakout through fierce fighting at the West Wall and bridging the Rhine River. The campaign game covers the period from September 1944 through April 1945, while separate shorter scenarios include Operation Market-Garden and the Battle of the Bulge. The game includes two battle games (one-turn scenarios), two longer scenarios, and one full campaign game. The game also includes extensive designer notes from original game designer Frank Chadwick and a historical play-through of the Bulge battle game.

Road to the Rhine is another classic by Game Designers’ Workshop, re-mastered by Compass Games. Originally designed by Frank Chadwick, this edition pays tribute to the classic by honoring the original game system while introducing many enhancements for gameplay purposes. In terms of presentation, we upgraded all components, including completely new full-color maps, new reinforcement and new unit displays, expanded turn and supply tracks, enhanced charts, a rulebook with incorporated errata, and larger counters.

Product Information:



Complexity: Medium

Playing time: 2-5 hour scenarios, 8+ hour campaign

Solitaire Suitability: Medium

Players: 2-3

Map Scale: 7 miles per hex

Time Scale: One week per turn

Unit Scale: Mostly Division to Battalion scale

Game Designer: Frank Chadwick

Game Artist: Joe Youst

Project Lead and Rules Layout: Greg Warren

Project Director: John Kranz

Game Components: