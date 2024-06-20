Issue 103: Magazine & Game (Second Fallujah)

Description
Issue 103
Second Fallujah: The Second Battle for the City, by Steve Lieske
This two-player (solitaire adaptable) grand-tactical design covers the fighting from the start of the main Coalition assault on 8 November 2004 through 14 November, when most of the city had been secured. One player controls the Insurgent forces; the other controls the Coalition forces. The area-style map has 51 sectors scaled at one inch to 570 feet. Individual units of maneuver are primarily companies or ad hoc groupings of roughly that size. There are seven multi-impulse game turns each representing one full day. Intermediate complexity.